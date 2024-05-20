During the clash between SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, the Pat Cummins-led side surpassed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru side to become the team with the most sixes in T20 series. Fiery knocks from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen guided the Sunrisers Hyderabad to chase down 215 against Punjab Kings with five balls to spare at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

In the 69th clash of the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league, the SRH franchise slammed a total of 14 sixes in the match, which took their tally of sixes to 160, while on the other hand, the Faf Du Plessis-led side has a total of 157 sixes, which has also come in the ongoing edition only.

The other teams on the list with the most sixes in T20 series are Chennai Super Kings (145 in IPL 2018), Surrey (144 in T20 Blast 2023), and Kolkata Knight Riders (143 in IPL 2019).

In this match, SRH equalled and registered one more record against their name in the ongoing IPL 2024. The Hyderabad-based franchise equaled the record for scoring the most 200-plus totals in a single IPL edition, which is six, along with teams like the Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL), Mumbai Indians (IPL 2023), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (IPL 2024).

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bat first. A hard-hitting half-century from Prabhsimran Singh (71 in 45 balls, with seven fours and four sixes) and knocks from Rilee Rossouw (49 in 24 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Atharva Taide (46 in 27 balls, with five fours and two sixes) set the tone for a big total, taking PBKS to 214/5 in their 20 overs.

T Natarajan (2/33) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH.

In the run-chase, after losing Travis Head for a duck, Abhishek Sharma (66 in 28 balls, with five fours and six sixes), Nitish Kumar Reddy (37 in 25 balls, with a four and three sixes), and Heinrich Klaasen (42 in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes) played fiery knocks to propel SRH to 215/6 in 19.1 overs, winning the game with five balls left.

Advertisement

Arshdeep Singh (2/37) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS.

Abhishek Sharma was the Player of the Match for his quickfire fifty.

SRH is at number two in the points table, with eight wins, five losses, and no result, with 17 points. PBKS is in the ninth spot with five wins, nine losses, and 10 points.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)