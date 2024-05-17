On Saturday, India might come to a standstill. There is every reason to be so. Two of the most followed franchises in the IPL - Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru - will go on against one another for the final spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs. For Chennai Super Kings (14 points in 13 matches, NRR +0.528) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12 points in 13 matches, NRR +0.387), equation is simple with Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad already assured of playoff sports.

RCB must win the match to have a shot at the last available spot. For CSK, they might still qualify even if they lose. The only condition is that their Net Run-rate must not fall below RCB.

Ahead of the match, West Indies batting great Brian Lara predicted an RCB win.

"Well, it is not just form. I mean RCB has a five-match winning streak right now and no other team has done that this year. They have Virat Kohli, who is in hot form. But the most important thing is that other players are also playing their roles well which is important for the team's success. So I think form is one thing," he said.

"RCB has never won the IPL and they seem to be hungry to win it. This match will help them reach the playoffs. This is a great opportunity, the team's form is good, there is hunger to win and senior players like Du Plessis, Siraj and Virat are also performing well. Then the younger players are coming in, they will miss one or two, the ones who have left. But I believe RCB's momentum as we have seen till now, it will keep taking them forward in this tournament. I have seen them playing live, against CSK, they will definitely win."

RCB have been on an upward curve in the last few games. After winning just one out of their first seven games, RCB are on a five-match winning streak.