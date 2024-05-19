Match Preview: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024, Match 70: Match 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) face off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on May 19, starting at 07:30 PM IST.

Team Standings and Recent Performances

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Ranked second on the points table with 16 points from 13 matches, RR will look to solidify their position in the top two. In their last match, RR faced a setback against Punjab Kings (PBKS), losing the game. Riyan Parag was the standout performer for RR, earning 80 fantasy points.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Leading the points table with 19 points from 12 matches, KKR have been in exceptional form this season. They secured a victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs in their last outing. Andre Russell was the top fantasy player for KKR, scoring 86 fantasy points.

Head-to-Head

RR and KKR have clashed 29 times in IPL history. KKR's batters have historically accumulated the most fantasy points for their team, while RR's bowlers have been the primary contributors in terms of fantasy points. In their previous encounter this season, Jos Buttler was named Man of the Match, earning 154 fantasy points for RR, while Sunil Narine was the top scorer for KKR with 234 fantasy points.

Key Players to Watch

Sunil Narine (KKR): A versatile player, Narine has been impactful both as a top-order left-handed batter and an off-break bowler. He has scored 461 runs in 12 matches, averaging 38.4 and has taken 15 wickets, averaging 20.8 per match.

Sanju Samson (RR): The captain and wicketkeeper for RR, Sanju Samson is a right-handed top-order batter who has score d 504 runs in 13 matches, boasting an impressive average of 56 per match.

Andre Russell (KKR): Known for his explosive batting and effective fast bowling, Russell has scored 222 runs in 12 matches at an average of 31.7. He has also taken 15 wickets, with an average of 17.4 per match.

Riyan Parag (RR): A reliable top-order right-handed batter, Parag has amassed 531 runs in 13 matches, averaging 59 per match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): The left-handed opener, Jaiswal, has scored 348 runs in 13 matches, averaging 29 per match.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR): The leg-break googly bowler has been a key wicket-taker for KKR, with 18 wickets in 12 matches, averaging 20.4.

The upcoming clash between RR and KKR promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams vying for crucial points to strengthen their positions on the leaderboard. Fans can expect a high-intensity match with standout performances from both sides.