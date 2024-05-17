Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face Chennai Super Kings in a do-or-die game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 18. Both the teams are still in race for the playoffs and the match between them is going to decide the fate of both the teams. CSK have already reached the venue to prepare for the game. Ahead of the crucial encounter, a heartwarming video was shared on social media in which CSK's MS Dhoni was seen inside the dressing room of RCB.

Watch it here:

RCB not only need to beat CSK to make it to the playoffs but that margin also needs to be either 20 runs or 11 balls to spare, assuming that the first innings score in the game is 200.

Meanwhile, for CSK, they can secure a spot despite a loss if RCB fail to maintain the margin of victory.

On Thursday, SunRisers Hyderabad became the third team following Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs. SRH made it to the final four after their match against Gujarat Titans at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was washed out due to rain.

The toss for the game was delayed due to consistent rain and the contest was eventually abandoned without a ball being bowled.

SRH now have 15 points to their credit with a game in hand. The Pat Cummins-led side thus eliminated Delhi Capitals from the playoff race and also made the RCB vs CSK contest a do-or-die game.

It is worth noting that the Lucknow Super Giants are practically out because of their extremely poor net run rate but are mathematically alive in the playoff race. To turn the tables, LSG will be needing to win their final league match, which is against Mumbai Indians, by an extremely huge margin.