Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2024 journey came to a heartbreaking end after they lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and got knocked out of the tournament. After the elimination of CSK, one question which came in everyone's mind was about the future of MS Dhoni. The 42-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who was already battling a knee injury during the season, was speculated to call time on his career if CSK would have won the IPL 2024 title in Chennai. However, RCB spilled water on Dhoni's dream farewell and currently there's no confirmation regarding his future.

As CSK's journey has been ended, Dhoni is now taking some time off from cricket. Recently, the former CSK skipper boarded a economy class flight from Bengaluru to Ranchi, leaving his co-passengers awestruck.

In a video going viral of X, Dhoni was seen putting his luggage in the overhead compartment and then taking his seat. The co-passengers captured those moments in their phones and then gave a round of applause to Dhoni.

As soon the video went viral on social media, the fans showered it with their love for the former India skipper and his simplicity.

Earlier, in a video uploaded by CSK, Dhoni emphasised the need to recruit the right players for the team, instead of big names.

"Fear is very important. You need to have that fear because unless, if I don't have fear, I can never be brave. I can never be courageous, you know. So I always felt that fear is important, that the pressure is important because that helps me take the right decision, keeping everything in mind. If I have fear, you know, a lot of people talk about I'm fearless," Dhoni had said in a video uploaded by CSK.

"We get a very good player on our team, but he's drastically different from our environment. So what do we look for? We want him to take that one step towards the team's goal and we are happy to take three steps towards him. But let's say that's not the case. The second best thing is you keep doing what you are doing but don't disrupt us. That's the second-best option. The third is you have to let him go. Whether it's business or sports, you want to do well at the end of the day. The think tank's goal is to get the most out of the individual. If he's very good for the team, I will try whatever ways to ensure he becomes an asset," he added.