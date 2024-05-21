Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League, 2024, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, with the match scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. The winner of this contest will directly qualify for the final of IPL 2024 while the losing team will square off against the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 on Friday. In their last outing, Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Rajasthan Royals was abandoned due to rain.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a victory against Punjab Kings by four wickets in their most recent match of the series. Abhishek Sharma emerged as the top fantasy player for SRH, scoring 101 fantasy points.

Head-to-Head Analysis

In the 26 matches played between KKR and SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounders have been the top fantasy point earners for their team, while Sunrisers Hyderabad's batters have garnered the most points for theirs.

In their previous clash this season, Andre Russell was named Man of the Match, leading KKR with 143 fantasy points. Heinrich Klaasen was the top performer for SRH with 97 fantasy points.

Top Players to Watch

1. Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine, a top-order left-handed batter has scored 461 runs in 13 matches, averaging 38.4 per match. Additionally, the off-spinner from Kolkata Knight Riders has taken 15 wickets at an average of 20.8.

2. Travis Head

Travis Head, a top-order left-handed batter for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has accumulated 533 runs in 12 matches, with an impressive average of 48.5.

3. Andre Russell

Another all-rounder from Kolkata Knight Riders, Andre Russell is a right-handed batter and right-arm fast bowler. He has scored 222 runs in 13 matches, averaging 31.7 per match. He has also taken 15 wickets at an average of 17.4.

4. Varun Chakravarthy*

Varun Chakravarthy, known for his leg-break googly, has claimed 18 wickets in 13 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders, with an average of 20.4.

5. Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins, a right-arm fast bowler and the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad has taken 15 wickets in 13 matches, averaging 32.

6. Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen, a right-handed batter and wicket-keeper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, has scored 381 runs in 13 matches, averaging 42.3.

As KKR and SRH prepare to battle it out in this crucial qualifier, these key players are expected to play significant roles in determining the outcome of the match.