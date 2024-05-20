Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh shared a heartfelt post for Uttar Pradesh teammate and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal after the latter helped his side qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. For the unversed, Rinku and Dayal share a history in the IPL with the KKR batter hitting Dayal for five sixes in an over to help his side win the match. Dayal, who was with Gujarat Titans (GT) back then, saw his confidence hit rock bottom after the beating at the hands of Rinku.

He barely featured for GT after that match and was released by GT ahead of IPL 2024. He was then picked by RCB at the auction, and the rest is history.

On Saturday, Dayal defended 17 runs off the last over in RCB's do-or-die match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and also dismissed MS Dhoni to help his side reach the playoffs.

Taking to Instagram, Rinku praised Dayal with a three word captioned. "God's plan baby Yash Dayal," he captioned a post on his Instagram story.

Rinku's post was also shared by KKR on their official social media handles.

"God's plan. Sahi bole, Rinku bhaiyya. Big UP for the UP boys," KKR reshared Rinku's post.

Recalling Rinku's five sixes, the first three deliveries that he faced in the last over were all full-tosses and the batter made no mistake in dispatching them for sixes.

With 10 runs needed off 2 balls, Dayal bowled a slower length ball, but Rinku hit that too over the fence. The final ball of the match was once again a back-of-the-length slower ball and Rinku with the nerves of steel slammed it over long-on to seal the game for KKR.

However, against CSK, Dayal held his composure despite being struck for a six on the very first ball of the last over.

He dismissed CSK icon Dhoni on the very next ball to switch the momentum back in RCB's favour. He then conceded just one run off the next five balls, sparking massive celebrations inside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.