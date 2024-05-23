Legendary Indian cricket team batter Kris Srikkanth had a blunt advice for Royal Challengers Bengaluru after the Faf Du Plessis-led side lost to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 Eliminator on Thursday. RCB were outplayed completely by RR who claimed a four-wicket victory. It was the end of an impressive campaign which saw RCB bounce back from a horrible start with six victories on the trot including a sensational win over Chennai Super Kings in their final league game. Srikkanth said that RCB celebrated way too much after beating CSK and advised them to stay quiet when they are enjoying success.

“In life when you are doing well keep your mouth shut and keep going, when you make noise out of something you are doing you cannot do that work,” said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.

"They were posting unnecessary videos and showing off too much (after the win against CSK). That's why came and destroyed them, that's why in cricket you need to shut your mouth and play."

“If you played well, congrats, if you played poorly then take the criticism but you should never open your mouth and show aggression. They are going on congratulating themselves for qualifying for the playoffs and for the great comeback, CSK and MI have done this so many more times. CSK and Mumbai have both come from nowhere and won titles. These guys won six matches and as soon as they qualified they got knocked out,” Srikkanth added.

After the match, RCB captain Faf Du Plessis opened up on the defeat.

"With the dew coming, we felt we were short with the bat. Did think we were 20 runs shy of what was a good score. Credit to the boys - they fought really well. That's all you can ask for. If you look at naturally assessing the pitch and conditions, you would say it's a 180 pitch because it was swinging upfront and was quite slow. But what we've found out this season, with the impact player, the par score isn't enough any more. Also with the dew coming in. Extremely proud. Lot of teams - their wheels would've fallen off after 1 from 9. To come back like that, six games in a row, takes a lot of heart and character. We weren't special tonight in terms of pushing that extra 20 runs with the bat," he said.