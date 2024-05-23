Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Dinesh Karthik concluded his Indian Premier League (IPL) career with a defeat in the Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday. Karthik, who had already hinted that this IPL would be his last, received a guard of honour from his teammates after the conclusion of the match in Ahmedabad. Though Karthik himself didn't speak on the topic, the league's broadcaster confirmed the news of his retirement with a social media post after the Eliminator contest. Karthik, who made his debut in the T20 league 16 years ago, remains one of the finest finishers in this format of the sport.

Taking to social media, Jio Cinema, IPL's digital broadcaster, paid tribute to the RCB wicket-keeper batter, who has one title to his name in the league.

Karthik took off his gloves and acknowledged the fans as RCB players went around the stadium thanking the spectators for their support.

Soon a moment to savour for the RCB fans unfolded, Virat Kohli embraced Karthik who seemed to be struggling to fight back his emotions.

As Karthik walked back towards the dressing room, Karthik received a guard of honour from the RCB players.

Karthik ends his IPL career with 4,842 runs in 257 matches, studded with a whopping 22 fifties. In his illustrious IPL career that spanned over 17 years, Karthik featured for six franchises in the cash-rich league.

He made his debut in the inaugural season in 2008 with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He made a switch to Punjab in 2011 and, thereafter, went on to play for the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders and the RCB.

He ended the ongoing season with 326 runs in 15 matches at an average of 36.22 and a mouth-watering strike rate of 187.36.

With ANI Inputs