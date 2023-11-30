Legendary Indian cricket team batter Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah may have been hurt following Hardik Pandya's move to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Burmah recently took to social media platform Instagram and shared a cryptic story, leaving the fans concerned. Some fans also connected Bumrah's post with the forthcoming IPL 2024 auction. "Silence is sometimes the best answer", Bumrah's Instagram story read. During a recent interaction, Srikkanth hinted at a similar theory and said that it is possible that Hardik's return to MI may have caused some problems for Bumrah.

"You can't find another cricketer like Jasprit Bumrah. Be it Tests or white-ball cricket, he is one of the best going around. He gave it his all in the World Cup. And as you said, in the 5th Test against England, he was the stand-in Test captain in 2022. He might have regrets. He must have been hurt. He must be feeling that he stayed back with MI but the franchise is now celebrating someone who left and came back. 'You are making him the biggest thing on earth'. He might feel it's not fair," Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Srikkanth went on to say that the Mumbai Indians team management need to have a conversation with the involved players and make sure that all of them are on the same page ahead of the new season.

"Something, similar happened with Ravindra Jadeja at CSK. But the team management and the captain came in and sorted out everything. In my opinion, what will happen is... I am sure the team management will sit with Pandya, Bumrah, and Rohit and sort out things. As a team only, you can only win championships. I would been hurt if something like that happened to me. After Hardik Pandya has returned, Bumrah might think, I am from Gujarat, I could have captained that team. I don't whether it's a lack of communication. Something must have happened. Otherwise, Bumrah, who is such a down-to-earth person... He is a fantastic human being, if he is getting annoyed, obviously, something must have happened," he added.