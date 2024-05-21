Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League, 2024, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday. The game kicks off at 07:30 PM IST. Kolkata Knight Riders have played five matches at Narendra Modi Stadium, winning two and losing three. In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad have participated in three matches at the venue, winning one and losing twice. Kolkata Knight Riders have an average score of 156 runs in T20 matches at the ground. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad's average score at Narendra Modi Stadium is 150 runs.

Top Performances:

Kolkata Knight Riders' highest score was 207/7 in 20 overs, achieved against Gujarat Titans in 2023, resulting in a three-wicket victory.

In comparison, Sunrisers Hyderabad's highest total at the same venue was against Gujarat Titans in 2024, scoring 162/8 in 20 overs, but they lost by seven wickets.

T20 Track Record:

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other for the first time at this venue.