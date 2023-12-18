Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), despite making it to three finals, are yet to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title. With the upcoming IPL 2024 Auction scheduled on December 19 in Dubai, the Bangalore franchise will look to secure the necessary talent to, hopefully, end the jinx in the upcoming edition of the IPL. RCB is set to make a major overhaul in their bowling attack this season. Led by South African cricketer Faf du Plessis, the franchise has opted to let go 11 players, mostly bowlers.

The overseas players released by RCB include Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey and Wayne Parnell. The list of Indian players who were let go comprises Harshal Patel, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul and Kedar Jadhav.

Besides the departures, RCB have acquired Australian all-rounder Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal. Furthermore, RCB traded all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed to Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for Mayank Dagar.

RCB's retained players list for IPL 2024

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Mayank Dagar (traded from SRH), Cameron Green (traded from MI)

After accounting for the departures and arrivals, RCB are left with a purse of Rs 23.25 crore, with six slots yet to be filled, including three for overseas players. The big question leading into the IPL 2024 season will be who Faf du Plessis and the RCB management will target at the upcoming auction.

RCB's strategy for IPL 2024 auction

RCB will enter the IPL 2024 Auction with a clear strategy. The Bangalore franchise, having released some bowlers of repute such as Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, Australia's World Cup-winning pacer Josh Hazlewood, England's left-arm bowler David Willey and South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell, will be keen on bolstering their bowling attack.

The Bangalore team has retained English pacer Reece Topley, despite his injury setback during the ODI World Cup 2023. The main objective for RCB will be to acquire a frontline bowler who can complement Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj. At the forefront of their wishlist will be Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who previously featured in the RCB squad in 2015. Starc, who has expressed his interest to return to the IPL next year, will be a top priority for RCB and the franchise will look to secure his services in the upcoming auction.

Reacquiring David Willey, possibly at a reduced price, may also be a part of RCB's auction strategy. The English pacer bagged 11 wickets in six matches at the ODI World Cup 2023..

South African pace sensation Gerald Coetzee will be another pacer in RCB's radar. The Proteas speedster finished the ODI World Cup 2023 with a tally of 20 wickets in eight matches. Pairing Coetzee with Siraj could potentially create a lethal bowling combination for RCB.

The Challengers will also be in hunt for a spinner following Wanindu Hasaranga's release. The leg-spinner was part of the Bangalore franchise for the last three seasons. Known for his guile and variations, Hasaranga can also pack a punch with the bat. RCB might consider reacquiring him to maintain continuity in the squad.

Alternatively, RCB could explore the option of bidding for England spinner Adil Rashid. With a base price of Rs 2 crore, Rashid brings a wealth of experience to the table and could serve as a valuable asset for the RCB team.