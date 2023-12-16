Rachin Ravindra has been New Zealand's breakout star in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He became the player with the most runs scored in a debut World Cup. His short but extraordinary stint in the New Zealand side is sure to earn him a big payout at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction. Rachin has scored 676 runs in One Day Internationals at an average of 45.11. His strike rate of 107.72 makes this even more impressive. He also has 17 ODI wickets to his name. Starting his international career batting in the lower order, Ravindra has earned his spot at the top of the order and can now be seen opening the innings regularly in international cricket.

Surprising the world

Rachin Ravindra spent a lot of his childhood flying in and out of India because of his father's Indian origin. His father's association with club cricket had him interested in the sport from a young age. It could be a combination of these two factors that saw him perform exceptionally on Indian pitches during the World Cup.

Ravindra was not a part of the initial squad selected for the World Cup. His performances against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh left a lot to be desired. He was seen as a youngster with potential who was still not ready for the big stage. However, an injury to Michael Bracewell saw him make the squad as a replacement

His impact in the World Cup was instant. He was part of a match-winning partnership with Devon Conway that saw him emerge as the man of the match. There was no looking back for the youngster after that. He scored 578 runs and was the fourth-highest scorer at the 2023 ODI World Cup. He even bowled more than 65 overs for his side and picked up 5 wickets. His ability to contain the scoring in the middle overs made him a valuable asset for the side.

T20I record

Rachin Ravindra has played 18 T20Is and scored just 145 runs so far. His bowling record is a little better, having picked up 11 wickets at an average of 22.45. It is still early days for him in this format, and he is yet to prove himself. If his World Cup performance is anything to go by, Ravindra loves announcing himself on the big stage. He will be keen to get an opportunity to make the playing XI of any team in the IPL.

Left-arm finger spinners are particularly in demand on Indian pitches where the ball grips the surface. Teams like Chennai Super Kings, which have home venues where the pitch offers turn, will benefit from having Ravindra in their ranks.

Youth factor

Another factor working in Ravindra's favour is that he is just 24 years old. He still has a lot to learn but he has time on his side. Franchises that have an eye on the Mega Auction in the upcoming season will want to retain Ravindra for the long run.

Hence, teams that are rebuilding their squad such as the Kolkata Knight Riders will also have their eye on Ravindra.

Teams that could bid for Rachin Ravindra

Sunrisers Hyderabad will benefit from having a backup opener. They struggled with their openers last season. Neither Mayank Agarwal nor Abhishek Sharma was able to make an impact in the initial overs. Ravindra opening the innings with Agarwal could solve this problem in IPL 17.

Rajasthan Royals have a stellar batting and bowling lineup for IPL 17, but they will benefit from having a good all-rounder to allow more flexibility in team selection. Ravichandran Ashwin is a strong all-rounder, but he brings the ball into the right-hander. Ravindra will take the ball away from the right-handers, making him a handy option in the middle overs.

Ravindra's presence in the Royal Challengers Bangalore can allow Virat Kohli to drop down the order. It will also compensate for the loss of Wanindu Hasaranga, who was a potent spin option for the team last season.