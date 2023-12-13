India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has hailed Mumbai Indians (MI) move to trade West Indies star Romario Shepherd from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Shepherd, who played just one game for LSG last season, was traded to MI for his existing fee of INR 50 lakh ahead of the IPL auction. While MI hogged all the limelight for re-signing Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans (GT) as part of an all-cash trade deal, Ashwin feels the five-time champions have "pulled off a burglary" by roping Shepherd from LSG.

"Mumbai Indians have pulled off a burglary at LSG. Hardik Pandya is himself a well-organized planned heist like we saw in Money Heist. But Romario Shephard was a little pickpocket while walking for a breeze. I feel they have given 50 lakhs for a player on the right side of his career," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

While admitting that Shepherd hasn't performed to his full potential in the IPL, Ashwin feels that the lanky all-rounder might come in handy with the impact player rule.

"Romario Shepherd has been in the IPL for two years and has not exactly lived up to his potential. However, he scored with a 150 strike rate for West Indies against England and picked a couple of players as well. Mumbai have a solid Indian core so with the impact player rule, Romario Shephard is a dangerous player," he added.

Notably, Shepherd has played 4 IPL matches, representing LSG and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Overall in T20I, Shepherd has played 31 matches amassing 301 runs at an average of 37.6 and a strike rate of 153.6. Coming to his bowling statistics, he has claimed 31 wickets with an economy of 10.38 his best bowling figure remains at 4/31.

Shepherd will be high in confidence, having played a key role in Guyana Amazon Warriors' CPL-winning season this year.

He will be looking to thrive under MI's new bowling coach Lasith Malinga who was announced as the bowling coach for the franchise last month. Malinga will fill in the boots of New Zealand pacer Shane Bond whose successful tenure lasted for nine years with the team.

(With ANI Inputs)