The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction will take place on December 19 in Dubai. While the upcoming IPL season is likely to be scheduled for March next year, teams have already started endeavours to strengthen their respective squads. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have signalled their intent by securing the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans in an all-cash deal. The return of the talented all-rounder, known for his explosive batting and bowling, adds depth to the Mumbai Indians' line-up.

Hardik Pandya is also a leader on the pitch and guided the Gujarat franchise to the IPL title in their maiden season in 2022 and followed it up with a runners-up finish in 2023.

The acquisition of West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd from Lucknow Super Giants have added further depth to MI's squad.

Ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction, the MI have released 11 players, including England pacer Jofra Archer, Australian speedster Jhye Richardson and South African wicketkeeper-batter Tristan Stubbs.

MI have also traded out Australian all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore in an all-cash deal.

MI's retained players list for IPL 2024

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Piyush Chawla, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya (Traded from GT), Romario Shepherd

Following the retention and exit of players, Mumbai Indians have a remaining purse of INR 17.25 crore for the IPL 2024 auction. With eight slots left to fill, including four overseas spots in the squad, Rohit Sharma and the MI management will have to play it smart at the upcoming auction.

MI's strategy for IPL 2024 auction

Mumbai Indians last clinched the IPL crown in 2020, and since then, they have been unable to secure a spot in the final.

As IPL 2024 approaches, MI will look to emerge as a formidable force going into the tournament. Known for their aggressive approach in bidding for top players, the Mumbai-based team will look to make some big moves at the upcoming auction.

Letting go of players like Jofra Archer and Jhye Richardson highlights the team's strategy to bolster its fast-bowling resources. South Africa's new pace sensation Gerald Coetzee will definitely be in MI's watchlist. The right-arm pacer claimed 20 wickets in eight matches during the recently-concluded ODI World Cup 2023. The 23-year-old's ability to generate pace, especially on slower Indian wickets, will make him a potential target for the Mumbai team.

Besides Coetzee, Mumbai Indians may also set their sights on Australian bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood as potential additions to complement Jasprit Bumrah. Mitchell Starc, a proven match-winner, is likely to attract interest from multiple teams. However, if Mumbai Indians can secure the services of the left-arm pacer, it would significantly bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

Another area which Mumbai Indians will look to bolster will be the opening slot. New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra and Australia's World Cup-winning opener Travis Head will be the two promising candidates for the role, if budget permits.

Rachin Ravindra, the New Zealand batter, emerged as the leading run-scorer for the Kiwis with a tally of 578 runs in 10 games during the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. Meanwhile, the explosive batting of Travis Head caught attention during the tournament.

Travis Head, who won the Player of the Match award for his 120-ball 137 knock in the World Cup final against India, will be another potential target for the Mumbai Indians to consider.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore player Harshal Patel will also be a potential target, particularly for his expertise in bowling during the death overs.