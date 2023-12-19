The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction, slated for December 19 in Dubai, promises to be a riveting event with teams set to enter bidding wars for top players and promising young talents. In addition to established stars, the auction often shines a spotlight on young, uncapped players who have the potential to command big money. Historically, the IPL has been a great platform for uncapped players to showcase their abilities and rise to prominence.

One example is Avesh Khan, who was acquired by the Lucknow Super Giants for INR 10 crore in 2022. The pacer not only delivered outstanding performances for the IPL franchise but also went on to represent India.

Uncapped players hold a unique appeal, providing viable options for teams with constrained budgets. These players offer franchisees the opportunity to build a competitive squad without splurging on big-name players.

Ahead of the 2024 IPL auction, we take a look at five uncapped players who have the potential to bag lucrative contracts.

Swastik Chikara

Advertisement

Swastik Chikara came into the limelight with an impressive batting display during the inaugural Uttar Pradesh T20 league this year. The 18-year-old, emerged as the second-highest run scorer in the tournament, amassing 494 runs in nine matches. The right-handed batter scored runs at an impressive strike rate of 173.33.

Chikara, in his List A debut match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 against Himachal Pradesh in November, scored a 101-ball 117. This innings not only showcased UP batter's penchant for hitting big but also demonstrated his ability to pace his innings according to match situations. With such a stellar performance in both T20 and List A formats, Swastik Chikara is poised to become one of the most sought-after uncapped players in the upcoming auction. His ability to go for the big hits at will makes him a valuable prospect.

Atit Sheth

All-rounder Atit Sheth put on a stellar show with the ball in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023/24. The right-arm medium pacer claimed 18 wickets in nine matches for Baroda during the tournament. He has also bagged 75 wickets in 54 T20 matches, highlighting his impact in the shorter format.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old also has 101 wickets to his name in 32 First-Class games for Baroda. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023/24, Atit Sheth has carried his impressive form, securing eight wickets in six matches. With such a wealth of experience and success at the domestic level, Atit Sheth might attract attention from franchises in upcoming auctions. His ability to deliver impactful performances makes him a valuable asset and teams may consider taking a punt on this player from Baroda.

Ashutosh Sharma

Ashutosh Sharma created headlines when he scored an 11-ball half-century for Railways against Arunachal Pradesh in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023/24. This feat not only showcased the right-handed batter's exceptional skills with the willow but also saw him break a long-standing record held by Yuvraj Singh for the fastest T20 half-century by an Indian, a record that stood unbroken for 16 years.

The 25-year-old has displayed his big-hitting prowess in the domestic T20 tournament, accumulating 183 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 277.27. This makes Ashutosh Sharma an ideal candidate for any team seeking an explosive Indian middle-order batter.

Shahrukh Khan

Having been acquired for INR 9 crore by Punjab Kings at the 2023 auction, Shahrukh Khan failed to live up to expectations last season and has been released. Despite this, the exposure gained from his stint in the IPL could serve as an additional advantage that might attract bids from franchises. Additionally, the Tamil Nadu batter's ability to clinch victories batting lower down the order might prove crucial in making teams bid for the big-hitting 28-year-old batter.

Kartik Tyagi

Uttar Pradesh pacer Kartik Tyagi delivered an impressive performance in the UP T20 League 2023, securing 15 wickets in six matches. The right-arm speedster also bagged his maiden hat-trick. With prior stints with IPL teams such as Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 23-year-old pacer has the potential to emerge as the next bowling sensation.