Hardik Pandya's trade to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Gujarat Titans (GT) was definitely one the most surprising moves in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The all-rounder, who had made his debut in the marquee event playing for MI in 2015, returned to the franchise in 2023 after playing two seasons for GT. MI acquired the services of Hardik in an all-cash deal from GT. Speaking about the trade, GT's head coach Ashish Nehra explained the management's opinion while talking about the move.

"Hardik Pandya has not gone back to a team that has caused a huge surprise. He played for that team for so many years, he showed his desire to go back there. Our management's nature is such that, we think if a player wants to go there, right. He should be happy and that's why he has gone there again," Nehra told JioCinema.

Meanwhile, Nehra admitted that the void created by Hardik could not be filled so easily.

"Replacing someone like Hardik Pandya is difficult, but we tried our best. Having the size of 25 members is a luxury. We got a great all-rounder like Omarzai, we also got Shahrukh Khan. But it will be difficult to make up for somebody like Hardik who has that much talent and that much experience. It is what it is. With the resources we have, we will try and do our best," Nehra added.

With a mixture of youth and experience, Gujarat Titans made some sensible buys at the IPL Player Auction 2024. The former champions roped in Australia pacer Spencer Joshnson for a whopping sum of Rs 10 crore. GT also bought uncapped batter Shahrukh Khan for Rs 7.4 crore, while also roping in veteran pacer Umesh Yadav for Rs 5.8 crore. Apart from them, GT improved their squad depth by acquiring the services of some uncapped Indian players.