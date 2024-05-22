Before the RCB vs RR IPL 2024 Eliminator, there was some chilling news that came from Ahmedabad. A report claimed that Royal Challengers Bengaluru had to cancel its only practice session before the start of the knockout match due to security concern. The issue arose over Virat Kohli's security, prompting RCB to abandon the practice session, according to a report in Bengali daily Ananda Bazar Patrika. RCB were to practice at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, before the Eliminator on Wednesday, but couldn't go ahead with the schedule.

As per the ABP report, the Gujarat Police hinted that the primary reason behind the cancellation of the practice session and the press conference was Virat's security. The police also reportedly arrested 4 people from Ahmedabad over the suspicion of terrorist activity.

Now, a report in Times of India, has quoted a top Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) official as giving a different version to the incidents that unfolded.

"There was no terror threat. We had made provision for both the Rajasthan Royals and RCB to practice at the Gujarat College ground. RCB were supposed to practice from 2 to 5pm, before they changed it to 3-6pm, as the light is good till 6.30pm in the summer in Ahmedabad. However, the Rajasthan Royals practiced from 3.30 to 6.30pm at the Gujarat College ground with their full squad," Anil Patel, secretary, Gujarat Cricket Association, said.

"RCB skipped their practice session due to the prevailing heat wave in the city. We had told RCB that they can use the indoor practice facility there, or at the Indoor facility at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, RCB didn't want to practice because of the heatwave.

We had taken special permission from the collector's office (for the trams to practice at the college ground), because the college ground comes under its control. The collector had given special permission for both the teams to practice at the college ground. However, as I said earlier, the RCB avoided the practice session because of the heatwave," Patel added.

There was no presser before the match too and that added to the speculation. However, the Times of India report, quoted a BCCCI source as saying: "There was never a presser scheduled before this match, as there was already the first qualifier (between Kolkata Knight Riders and Hyderabad Sunrisers) being played yesterday at the Narendra Modi Stadium here. In any case, it's not unusual for teams to not have practice sessions at this late stage of the tournament, as they try and remain fresh for the match after a long campaign."