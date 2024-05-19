Yash Dayal completed his redemption story as the young fast bowler produced a brilliant show in the final over against MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a massive win over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Thanks to the win, RCB became the final team to book their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs and eliminated the five-time winners CSK in the process. It was a huge moment for Dayal as well after his horror show in 2023 when Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh slammed five sixes in five balls against him to hand Gujarat Titans a shock defeat. However, Dayal has shown great promise for RCB this season and Rinku himself had a special message for him.

Instagram story by Rinku Singh for YASH DHAYAL.pic.twitter.com/tUFBlJvr0n — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 18, 2024

Rinku took to social media to post a picture of Yash Dayal after RCB's win over CSK along with the message - "God's plan baby". The post attracted a lot of attention from the social media users and a lot of them commented on the bond between the two players and Dayal's journey in the competition.

RESPECT FOR RINKU SINGH IS INCREASED — Dard_e_Dil🕊 (@dard_aai_dil) May 18, 2024

Coming to the match, Faf Du Plessis slammed a brilliant half-century while Cameron Green provided the late fireworks to take RCB to 218/5. In reply, the RCB pacers produced a disciplined bowling performance with Yash Dayal taking two wickets as Chennai Super Kings fell short of the target by 27 runs.

Rinku won hearts on and off the field — Virat de Villiers (@imVKohli83) May 18, 2024

"What a night. Unbelievable and such a great atmosphere, such a pleasure to finish off the season at home with a win. Batting first, I think it was the hardest pitch I have ever played on in T20s. Myself and Virat were talking about 140-150 after we came back from the rain break."

"The communication from the umpires was there was a lot of rain on the pitch, they wanted to push the game and that makes sense. When we came back, my goodness, I was telling Mitch Santner it was like a day 5 Test match at Ranchi and to get 200 on that was unbelievable. The last 6 games the batters have batted with good intent and good strike-rate. We were slow earlier on and we wanted more intent and that was awesome. We were defending 175, it got a bit close, at one stage, with MS there, I thought, oh dear, he has done it so many times. The way we bowled with the wet ball was unbelievable, we tried to change it. I dedicate this Man of the Match to Yash Dayal. The way he bowled was unbelievable."

"For a man who's fairly new, he deserves it. [on what he told Dayal before the last over] Pace off is the best option on this pitch and trust your skills and enjoy, this is what you trained for. The yorker did not work the 1st ball and he went back to pace off and it worked unbelievably well. [on the crowd tonight] It's crazy, even when we weren't winning the fans were here."

"We in the changeroom we felt it was something we had to get right. Coming here tonight, it was set up nicely, CSK v RCB, unbelievable atmosphere and we as a team will do a lap of honour to thank the crowd for the support. It's really important that we enjoy this, great 6 games in a row and the first goal in the IPL is to get into the knockouts and we have done that, enjoy this but get back to work tomorrow," Faf said,