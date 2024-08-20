The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has earned a surplus of Rs 5120 crore from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, according to a report in the Economic Times. The report further claimed that it was a 116 per cent jump from the Rs 2367 crore surplus that the BCCI earned from IPL 2022. According to the report, BCCI's total income from IPL 2023 was Rs 11,769 crore, a 78 per cent year-on-year increase. The expenditure also increased 66 per cent to Rs 6648 crore, according to BCCI's annual report for 2022-23.

A new media rights and sponsorship deals were the reason behind the growth, said the report. The new media rights deal is worth Rs 48,390 crore for the 2023-27 cycle. It started with the IPL 2023.

The IPL TV rights were secured by Disney Star in 2021 for Rs 23,575 crore (for 2023-27). The digital rights went to Jio Cinema for Rs 23,758 crore. The IPL title rights were sold to Tata sons for Rs 2500 crore.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and will ask the International Cricket Council to hold its matches in Sri Lanka or Dubai, a BCCI source told ANI. The ICC Champions Trophy will be held next year from February to March 2025 in Pakistan. Since 2008's Asia Cup, India has not played any cricket tournaments in Pakistan due to tense relationships between both nations. A bilateral series from December 2012 to January 2013 in India also marked the final bilateral series between the two nations. Since then, both nations have only clashed at ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup.

Uncertainty has been looming over India's participation in the upcoming event due to the relationship between the two countries.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had proposed to India to play all its matches in one city. ESPNcricinfo had reported that Lahore was chosen as the location where India would play all of their matches. However, the Indian board is not interested in the prospect of travelling to Pakistan.

While addressing India's participation in the BCCI source, told ANI, "India will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. Will tell ICC to hold its matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka."