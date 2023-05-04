Virat Kohli is now a super-star in world cricket. Along with batting brilliance, his fitness regimen and dietary is exemplary. In a recent interaction, Kohli has talked in detail about his diet plan. "90 per cent of my food is all steamed, boiled. No masala. Salt and pepper, lime, that's how I eat. I am not a big fanatic about the taste (of food), I don't care about it (the taste). Salads I enjoy with a bit of dressing every now and then. Pan-grilled with a bit of olive oil or whatever. No curries, I only eat daal (lentils). I would eat rajma and lobhiya as a Punjabi can't skip it. I would eat daal (lentils) but no masala curries," Kohli said in the video.

However, while growing up in Delhi, Kohli's dietary habits were completely different. He was recently asked about his birthdays while growing up and he have an interesting insight.

"I never had any theme on my birthdays. Our only concern was where to get the bread pakoras from, burger, patties etc. We used to have patties with pumpkin sauce. I used to have boiled corn to with red chatni (type of sauce). Once I had so much of those, that I had stomach ache for five days, " Kohli said in an interaction on Star Sports.

In RCB's recent IPL encounter with LSG, Virat Kohli and former India opener Gautam Gambhir added another chapter to their bitter rivalry as they got involved in an ugly face-off after the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants here.

Kohli, one of RCB's batting mainstays, and Gambhir, the LSG mentor, were seen having a heated argument after the Bengaluru-based side won the match by 18 runs on Monday night.

Both were on Tuesday fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching Article 2.21 of IPL code of conduct, which relates to public acts of misconduct, unruly public behaviour and inappropriate comments detrimental to the interest of the game.

