Royal Challengers Bangalore's campaign in IPL 2023 is no less than any rollercoaster ride. After starting their journey with a thumping win, the Faf du Plessis-led team faced some back-to-back defeats. However, they registered a massive 112-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in their previous match and kept their hopes of qualification alive. Amid the intense competition on the field, RCB players took some time off from their busy schedules as star batter Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma hosted a dinner for the entire team at their resto-bar in Mumbai.

In a video posted on RCB's Twitter, the likes of Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Wanindu Hasaranga, and others were seen enjoying a great time at the restaurant, where the couple had hosted a dinner for them. The players were also seen merrily dancing and clicking pictures at the venue.

Team Bonding at Virat Kohli's resto-bar in Mumbai



Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli invited the team over for dinner in Mumbai. These lovely visuals tell you how the little unwinding helped the team get together and create positive vibes heading into the business end of #IPL2023.… pic.twitter.com/JKeWmOPQwW — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 16, 2023

Talking about their win over RR, the Sanju Samson-led team dished out one of the most inexplicable batting performances of the IPL as they were dismissed for just 59, suffering a massive 112-run defeat to RCB in Jaipur on Sunday.

Chasing 172 for a win, the Royals suffered a stunning batting collapse to be bundled out in just 10.3 over for the third-lowest total in IPL history with only Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 19 balls) and Joe Root (10 off 15 balls) scoring in double-digit figures.

It was RR's second-lowest total as they just about managed to go past their earlier lowest of 58 against the same opponents in 2009 by one run.

RR batters failed to give a fight as they kept on playing shots when the situation demanded to stick for a while on a slow and tricky wicket.

