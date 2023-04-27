Rajasthan Royals played a near-perfect game as the Sanju Samson-led side defeated Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2023 game in Jaipur on Thursday. Promising Yashasvi Jaiswal once again displayed his talent as he conjured up a brilliant half-century before Rajasthan Royals spinners choked Chennai Super Kings to register a comfortable 32-run win and move to the top of the IPL table. Jaiswal (77 off 43) continued his rich form with his third fifty of the tournament before Devdutt Padikkal (24 not out) and Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15) provided the final flourish to register the highest total -- 202 for five -- at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Spinners Adam Zampa (3/22 in 3 overs) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/35) then shared five wickets between them to restrict CSK to 170 for 6 despite Ruturaj Gaikwad (47) and Shivam Dube's (52) best efforts.

With the win, the Royals moved to the top of the table, while CSK drop down to third.

Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Faf du Plessis continues to be the leading run-getter with a tally of 422 in eight games. CSK's Devon Conway (322) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (317) hold the third and fourth sports respectively. As far as the leading wicket-takers are concerned, RCB's Mohammed Siraj and and Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan and CSK's Tushar have 14 wickets each.

Talking about the game, in contrast to RR, CSK openers found the going tough before Gaikwad, who was dropped on four, broke the shackles and hit Jason Holder (0/49) for a four over mid on before cracking a six over deep backward square leg in the fourth over.

Sponsored by Vuukle

RR skipper Sanju Samson intensified the pressure by bowling spin from both ends and the move paid dividends.

Devon Conway (8) continued to struggle and with the required run rate increasing he was forced to hit a Zampa delivery flat to Sandeep Sharma at mid off.

Unperturbed by the wicket, Gaikwad kept stealing boundaries every over to keep the scoreboard ticking before Zampa struck once again to get rid of the dangerman.

CSK were 72 for two at the halfway mark.

Advertisement

Ashwin (2/35) then snared the wickets Ajinkya Rahane (15) and "Impact Player" Ambati Rayudu (0) to further dent CSK's chances. But Dube had different plans. He upped the ante, hitting some much-needed sixes to give CSK a glimmer of hope.

The all-rounder brought his third consecutive half century with the help of four sixes and two fours. However, he couldn't take his side over the line.

With PTI inputs