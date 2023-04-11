Nicholas Pooran smashed a match-winning 19-ball 62 while Marcus Stoinis made 65 as Lucknow Super Giants prevailed over Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in a last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League in Bangalore on Monday. Chasing 213, LSG rode on Pooran and Stoinis' brilliance to eke out a memorable win. Pooran recorded the season's fastest fifty, reaching the landmark in only 15 balls. Earlier, captain Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell smashed blistering half-centuries as RCB posted an imposing 212 for two after being sent into bat. While Du Plessis made an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls, Kohli took the centre stage initially with his 44-ball 61-run knock, as the duo shared 96 runs for the opening wicket after being sent into bat.

The win on Monday helped LSG rise to the top position in the points table as Rajasthan Royals slipped to the second and Kolkata Knight slipped to the third spot.

Check out the updated points table here:

Orange Cap:

As Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad continue to remain at the first and second spots, respectiely, there has been changes down the table. Du Plessis has rose to the third position with 175 runs, while Virat Kohli has taken the fourth spot with 164 runs. David Warner has slipped to the fifth spot.

Purple Cap:

In the bowlers' chart, Mark Wood leads with 9 wickets, while Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal follow him with 8 wickets each.

(With PTI Inputs)