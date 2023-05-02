Aided by KL Rahul's injury early in the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore did just enough to eke out an 18-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in a low-scoring Indian Premier League game at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday. LSG skipper Rahul pulled his right thigh muscle in the second over of RCB innings while trying to stop a boundary and came out to bat only towards the end, which acted in favour of the visitors. LSG dished out a fine bowling display to restrict RCB to a below-par 126 after being asked to bowl first.

Later, it turned out to be a nightmarish start for LSG while chasing a modest 127-run target. They were eventually bundled out for 108.

The win helped RCB gain a spot and rise to the fifth position. Punjab Kings thus slipped to the sixth spot.

On the other hand, a loss to LSG saw them slipping a place from number 2. Their latest position is number 3 as Rajasthan Royals have now gone a spot above them. The table is topped by Gujarat Titans.

Orange Cap, Purple Cap:

With his 44-run knock against LSG, Faf du Plessis (466 runs) has climbed to the no. 1 spot, surpassing Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal (428) in the tally. Devon Conway (414) continues to be at the third spot, while Virat Kohli moved to the fourth spot with 364 runs under his belt now. Ruturaj Gaikwad (354) completes the top 5.

Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande is the current holder of the Purple Cap with 17 scalps in 8 matches. He has a strike-rate of 11.76 though his economy rate is on the higher side, at 11.07. He is now followed by RCB's Mohammed Siraj who has 15 wickets. Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh, with 15 wickets, is at the third spot.

(With PTI Inputs)