Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and mangoes seem to have a quirky relationship. It all started when the bowler got social media buzzing with a post about mangoes. "Sweet mango's," wrote the Afghanistan star while sharing a picture of mangoes being put in front of a TV screen that had Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match going on. It is worth noting that the visual the TV screen showed was right after Kohli (1) was dismissed. Given Naveen had a clash with Kohli around a week before, fans speculated it to be the pacer's dig at the India batter.

On Sunday, Naveen's Lucknow Super Giants' teammate Nicholas Pooran uploaded a video on social media wherein he nicknamed the pacer as "The Mango Guy".

"Sweet mangos for everyone tonight #themangoguy#ipl#funnyvideos#fun#creatingmemories," wrote Pooran while sharing the video on Instagram.

Notably, both Naveen and Kohli were involved in a war of words during RCB's IPL 2023 match against LSG at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 1.

The issue escalated so much that the two players not only confronted each other during the match, but also gave rise to a spat after the game as well. While it was Amit Mishra, who separated the duo when they clashed on the field, it took the players of both the sides to keep them away from each other after the verbal altercation continued even after the end of the game.