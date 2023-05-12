Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq isn't an unknown figure in the Indian Premier League (IPL), especially after the on-field incident involving Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli. Since the two cricketers had an ugly altercation in the middle of the pitch, a lot has been said and written about what transpired between them. In a video shared by the Lucknow Super Giants, Naveen was asked about a 'sledging incident' that took place in his career, the Afghanistan pacer spoke recalled an event from a First Class game.

Naveen, in a chat with LSG teammate Avesh Khan, was in splits when the question over 'sledging' came up.

Avesh Khan:Your favourite sledge on the cricket field which is done by you or someone else?

Naveen-ul-Haq:I have never seldged anyone at first, that's not my habit. There was a First Class game where I was at the non-striker's end with whom I had a bit of a sledging incident. The guy fielding at slip position was recently married. He asked us to finish the game quickly as it was the last wicket. He said he needed to go home because of some work. That is one sledging incident I remember from the First Class Game.

Avesh Khan:This was a funny incident but what about a serious one.

Naveen-ul-Haq:Serious one never happened.

Speaking of the IPL incident, Naveen and Kohli were both handed penalties by the BCCI. While the RCB batter was penalised 100% of his match fee, Naveen was given a 50% penalty on his match fee. LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, who was also involved in an argument during the match with Kohli, was given a 100% fine on his match fee.

Since the episode, the Kohli vs Naveen battle has been brought to lift on social media on multiple occasions, most because of the latter's Instagram activity.