One of the most popular cricketers in India, Sanju Samson is a man who has extensive fan-following. Though his international career is yet to reach its full potential, Samson remains a highly attractive batter for his teammates and fans. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 only a few days away from its commencement, Samon was spotted going all guns blazing in a practice session, executing some big hits against a spinner. As the video of Samson's hitting surfaced on social media, fans' excitement levels went up.

Sanju last played for India in January this year, against Sri Lanka in a T20I series. An injury forced him out of the series and he has since not been able to mark his return to the Indian team. Samson even went to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his rehab and now seems to be near his 100%.

In the video, Samson can be seen using his feet to smash some big shots. Here's the video:

#SanjuSamson training ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023



©️ IG@/super__samson_ pic.twitter.com/C9vczXA0hr — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) March 19, 2023

Samson, who is the captain of the Rajasthan Royals team, begins the IPL 2023 campaign on April 02 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The franchise bought some lucrative players in the IPL 2023 auction. The likes of Joe Root, Murugan Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, etc. have all been added to the roster ahead of the new season.

Players bought in auction: Jason Holder (Rs 5.75 crore), Adam Zampa (Rs 1.5 crore), Joe Root (Rs 1 crore), Donovan Ferreira (Rs 50 lakh), KM Asif (Rs 30 lakh), Abdul PA (Rs 20 lakh), Akash Vashisht (Rs 20 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (Rs 20 lakh), Kunal Rathore (Rs 20 lakh).

Sponsored by Vuukle

Retained players:Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa.