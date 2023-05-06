Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj lost his cool at Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. The incident happened in the penultimate over of the powerplay during DC's chase. Salt hit Siraj for three boundaries on the trot, with two of them going all the distance. In order to bounce back, Siraj bowled a short-pitched delivery to Salt, who threw his bat at it, only for the umpire to call it a wide.

Siraj wasn't happy with the decision as he approached Salt and gave the Englishman a mouthful. DC captain David Warner tried to act as a peacemaker, but Siraj also gave him the same treatment. The pacer was also seen making some gestures, asking Salt to keep quiet.

With the help of half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted 181/4 at the end of 20 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Virat Kohli completed his 7000 runs in IPL, becoming the only cricket to do so. he scored 55 off 46. After getting a solid start from the openers, Lomror got the leverage and scored a quick 54 off 29 balls.

Mitchell Marsh took two wickets conceding 21 runs. Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar got one scalp each.

