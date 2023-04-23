Virat Kohli returned as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper for the match against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last time around, with full-time skipper Faf du Plessis deciding to become an 'Impact Player' due to a small injury problem. As the Bengaluru franchise takes on Rajasthan Royals in the first match of the double-header on Sunday, it would be interesting to see if a similar approach is opted for by RCB. Du Plessis and Kohli did the bulk of the scoring with the bat against PBKS but the franchise needs other batters to step up to, especially aginst an in-form side like the Royals.

RCB boast of one of IPL's most fearsome opening pairs in du Plessis and Kohli. The two are in form this season, handing RCB terrific starts.

They have so far raised two century stands (148-run partnership against Mumbai Indians, 137 against Punjab Kings), besides adding 44 and 42 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, respectively.

In the process, both du Plessis and Kohli have smashed four half-centuries each.

However, Kohli would like to strike at a better rate.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Glenn Maxwell, too, has shown his hitting prowess in the tournament but has not been consistent enough. RCB would also be looking up to the likes of veteran Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomlor, Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai in the middle-order.

RCB's bowling attack is in the safe hands of Mohammed Siraj, who has been in sensational form, picking up 12 wickets from six games, including a four for 21 in their last match.

Siraj is being ably supported by Wayne Parnell and Harshal Patel, who have picked up eight wickets apiece from four and six games, respectively. But both these bowlers have been a tad expensive and they would look to address this concern in the coming matches.

RCB's spin department is spearheaded by Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, who looked impressive in his three outings so far.

RCB likely playing XI against RR:Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

With PTI inputs