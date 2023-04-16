Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals would be keen to break the jinx and show past results don't matter much when they face Gujarat Titans -- a side they have never defeated -- in IPL 2023 on Sunday. The Royals' top order has been one of the most devastating this season with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson helping the side to the highest average powerplay score of 66.8 among 10 teams in IPL 2023. Besides, Buttler's powerplay strike rate of 196.6 is the best among batters, not to forget that he has scored a whopping 114 runs in those crucial six overs so far. Also Jaiswal's 92 at a strike rate of 184 in the powerplay overs so far is something the Titan's won't take lightly.

With matches being won and lost on the basis of how teams fare in powerplays, another cracking start for Royals on Sunday could earn them their first win against the defending champions.

With the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer and West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder in the middle order, the Royals bat really deep.

On the bowling front too, the Royals have the second-best economy rate of 7.3 thus far, just behind Royal Challengers Bangalore (6.3).

With all three top spinners -- Adam Zampa, Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal -- pressed into service in the Royals' game against Chennai Super Kings, which the last year's runner-up side won by three runs, it remains to be seen what will be their bowling strategy against the Titans on Sunday.

The Royals have won two matches -- against SRH and Delhi Capitals -- by huge margins, while their win against CSK was a touch-and-go affair, thanks to Dhoni's last-over power-hitting.

RR are likely to replace Kuldeep Sen with Trent Boult.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI vs Gujarat Titans

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

(With PTI Inputs)