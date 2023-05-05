Rajasthan Royals will challenge Gujarat Titans for the top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. RR have ample talent but has been unable to hold on to a winning run recently. However, they can take a bit of solace from the fact that they emerged victorious earlier in the season against GT. The Sanju Samson-led side has lost three games and won as many in their first six fixtures of IPL 2023.

Here's what we think could be RR's playing XI against GT:

Rajasthan have the firepower in their batting line-up to pile up runs. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal is enjoying a fine run but the team needs the trio of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer to fire.

Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel provide much-needed balance to the team, while the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Jason Holder can also contribute with the bat, if needed.

Riyan Parag might be recalled after being ignored for the last three matches, owing to poor form.

In their last match against Mumbai Indians, the much-feared bowling department failed to defend 212.

Trent Boult, all-rounder Jason Holder, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen all leaked runs. They would hope for a better show in front of their own fans.

A win for Rajasthan, who have a Net Run Rate of +800, at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium will catapult them to the top of the table.

RR Predicted XI vs GT: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen (Dhruv Jurel: Impact Player)