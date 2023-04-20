Rain delayed the start of Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday in Delhi, however there was enough action to follow once the game started. DC bowlers struck at regular intervals to skittle out KKR for a low total. The match had a special guest in Apple CEO Tim Cook. He is on a visit to India over the opening of Apple's special stores in Mumbai and Delhi. He has been visiting several places and also met with Indian badminton stars including Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth.

Cook on witnessed the IPL game with actor Sonam Kapoor. After Cook's images emerged from the Arun Jaitley Stadium, internet came up with gems. Here are a few of them.

Bhaii plss ek iPhone ghar ko bhijadho — Stylish Star (@stylishbhaii) April 20, 2023

Hello Android walon pic.twitter.com/fq3GnDiXl5 — jetha hiler (@sterns_haschen) April 20, 2023

Tim Cook should have rather watched RCB-CSK game to experience goosebumps — Rolex Reddy (@athadu_007) April 20, 2023

What's he cookin there? — Random Guy (@imnoob_00) April 20, 2023

Talking about the game, Delhi Capitals (DC) captain David Warner won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

At the moment, Delhi Capitals are at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table as they are the only team left to open its account. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are placed in the seventh spot. Phil Salt making his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals. Litton Das and Jason Roy making their debut for KKR. Speaking at the time of toss, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner said, "We will have a bowl first. The weather being around, you don't know what the total is going to be. We haven't been disciplined with the ball. We have two changes."

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana said, "We are playing after 3 years thanks to Covid. Everything feels new. We have four changes. Tough to remember. If we play as a unit. It should be tough to beat us."

