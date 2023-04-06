Punjab Kings edged past Rajasthan Royals by five runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Wednesday. Batting first, Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh's half-centuries guided the PBKS to a big total of 197/8. In reply, Rajasthan Royals kept up the fight till the last over with Dhurv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer indulging in some big hits. However, ultimately RR fell short by five runs. Another reason being RR's slow at the start was PBKS' new recruit Nathan Ellis dealing regular blows. The Australian pacer took four crucial wickets of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag.

Naturally, it was a happy PBKS dressing room after the side notched its second straight win in the IPL 2023 to rise to the second spot in the points table. After the game, Ellis even danced with fellow PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh on the Punjabi song 'Jatt don't care'.

After winning the consecutive 2nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan said that he wants to keep the intent and aggression going in the upcoming matches also. With the help of Dhawan and opener Prabhsimran Singh's half-centuries, Punjab Kings put up a challenging target of 197 which Rajasthan Royals (RR) failed to chase down and suffered a 5 runs defeat in the thrilling last over at Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati. Punjab skipper scored 86 off 56 balls.

"We want to keep the momentum going as we got a good batting line-up. We respect the opponents' bowlers but want to keep the intent and aggression going," Dhawan said in a post-match presentation.

Despite RR impact player Dharuv Jurel's unbeaten knock of 32 in just 15 balls, Rajasthan did not accomplish the score as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. However, the match went to the last over and it was a close win for Punjab.

"There were some nervous moments, I was trying to keep my calm and discussing plans with my bowlers. Was happy with the score we put up." Shikhar added.

With PTI inputs