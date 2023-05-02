Sunday turned out to be a memorable day for Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma as he not only celebrated his 36th birthday but his side also defeated Rajasthan Royals in their IPL fixture. Playing the 1000th match of the tournament, RR posted a humongous total of 212/7 in 20 overs after Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his maiden IPL century. Later, MI ended up chasing the target with three balls and six wickets to spare after Tim David smashed three consecutive sixes in the last over of Jason Holder.

During the match, skipper Rohit failed to leave a mark as he got dismissed for 3 by Sandeep Sharma. However, this could not stop the Indian skipper from meeting his fans after MI's thrilling win. After the match ended, a fan gave his mobile phone to Rohit to click a selfie. After the selfie was clicked, Rohit walked away to the dressing room, without realizing that he was taking the fan's phone along with him.

Rohit Sharma gave selfie to fans after the match.@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Y8WS5Wi7fQ — Rohit Sharma Trends™ (@TrendsRohit) May 1, 2023

This left the fan worried as he was heard saying, "Arrey Ro Bhai, phone toh dete jao. (Rohit Brother, at least give my phone back)." Fortunately, the MI skipper heard the fan and returned his belonging back.

Talented youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden century (124) went in vain as Tim David struck three successive sixes in the final over as Mumbai Indians pulled off a stunning six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.

The 21-year-old Jaiswal smashed 124 off just 62 balls, which was studded with 16 boundaries and eight maximums, at a strike rate of 200 to single-handedly take the Royals to 212 for 7 after electing to bat.

Mumbai Indians fought back with crucial knocks from Cameron Green (44) and Suryakumar Yadav (55 off 29 balls) in the middle, before David finished the match off, along with Tilak Varma (29 not out), as the home side chased down the target with three balls to spare.

With 17 needed off the final over bowled by Jason Holder, David hammered three consecutive sixes off the first three deliveries to finish off the game as MI reached 214 for 4 in 19.3 overs to hand captain Rohit Sharma a birthday present.

(With PTI Inputs)