Lucknow Super Giants had a forgettable outing against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday. Chasing a 183-run target, LSG fell short by 81 runs to be knocked out of the race for a final berth. Marcus Stoinis was LSG's best batter with a score of 40. Till the time he was at the crease, it looked like LSG were in with a chance despite wickets falling at the other end. However, his innings was cut short in the 12th over of the chase after a bizarre run out. Facing MI's Cameron Green, Stoinis and fellow batter Deepak Hooda ran for a couple of runs on the fifth delivery. There was a mix-up between the two and they even collided mid-pitch.

That collision helped Tim David throw the ball at Stoinis' end as Ishan Kishan affected a smart run out.

Watch: Stoinis Collides With LSG Teammate Gets Run Out In Bizarre Way

Confusion in the Middle x 2 #LSG lose two wickets in no time as Mumbai Indians capitalise #TATAIPL | #Eliminator | #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/xWVnqQVSjh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2023

Talking about the game, Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday. MI take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 on Friday in Ahmedabad to decide who will face Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash. Opting to bat, MI posted 182 for 8 with Cameron Green top-scoring with a 23-ball 41 while Suryakumar Yadav made 33 off 20 balls.

For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 38 runs while Yash Thakur took three wickets. Chasing the target of 183, LSG were all out for 101 in 16.3 overs.

Marcus Stoinis was LSG's highest scorer with 40 off 27 balls while none of his batting colleagues made any substantial contribution. For MI, Akash Madhwal took five wickets for five runs in 3.3 overs to be MI's best bowler.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 182 for 8 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 41, Suryakumar Yadav 33; Naveen-ul-Haq 4/38, Yash Thakur 3/34). Lucknow Super Giants: 101 all out in 16.3 overs (Marcus Stoinis 40; Akash Madhwal 5/5)

With PTI inputs