CSK vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023 Updates: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal Going Strong For RR, CSK Feel The Heat
CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals had a phenomenal outing in the powerplay as they have scored 57 runs at a loss of one wicket. Batter Jos Buttler (17*) and Devdutt Padikkal (30*) have stitched a partnership of 46 runs and are moving ahead strongly. On the other hand, CSK bowlers are eyeing some quick wickets in order to get an upper hand over RR. RR will be missing out on the services on Trent Boult due to a niggle. The CSK vs RR game is MS Dhoni's 200th match as captain of the four-time champions. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
- 20:03 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: Brilliant powerplay for RRRajasthan Royals had a phenomenal outing in the powerplay as they have scored 57 runs at a loss of one wicket. Batter Jos Buttler (17*) and Devdutt Padikkal (30*) have stitched a partnership of 46 runs and are moving ahead strongly.RR 57/1 (6 overs)
- 19:56 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: 17 runs off the previous overAfter giving out a slow over, Rajasthan Royals batters finally open their arms as they smash 17 runs in the previous over of Maheesh Theekshana. The over includes one boundary and a six from Buttler and a boundary from Padikkal.RR 45/1 (5 overs)
- 19:51 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: Good over from Akash SinghDebutant Akash Singh bowls yet another brilliant over and creates a lot of pressure on Rajasthan Royals. In the previous over, Akash concedes only six runs and successfully controls the flows of runs as Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal look to get some boundaries.RR 28/1 (4 overs)
- 19:41 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: OUTTushar Deshpande has provided Chennai Super Kings with their first breakthrough as he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 10. Jaiswal plays a pull shot but fails to time it properly as Shivam Dube takes a simple catch at the mid-off. First wicket gone for RR.RR 11/1 (1.4 overs)
- 19:35 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: 8 runs off the 1st overRajasthan Royals are off to a good start as in the first over, the openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler have smashed 8 runs off Akash Singh. Jaiswal has hit two boundaries and made his intentions clear.RR 8/0 (1 over)
- 19:30 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: We are underwayThe IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals begins with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal opening for RR. On the other hand, Akash Singh will be bowling the first over for CSK.
- 19:19 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: Substitutes of both the teamsRajasthan Royals Subs: Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe RootChennai Super Kings Subs: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
- 19:15 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: RR's Playing XIRajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
- 19:15 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: CSK's Playing XIChennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh
- 19:08 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: Here's Sanju Samson said at the toss"We would have liked to bowl first too. We have started well but we need to continue the momentum. We have experience and the youngsters to do that. It has always been a pleasure to come to Chepauk and play here. Boulty misses out due to a small niggle and we have a couple of changes, you will come to know that."
- 19:06 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: Here's what MS Dhoni said at the toss"We will bowl first. It maybe slightly on the slower side, different from the first game. Dew may play a role and it might get better in the second innings. (On his 200th game as CSK captain in the IPL) It feels good and also I feel the crowd has been fantastic. Also the fact that we started in the old stadium, it was very hot and humid. But now it feels like we're playing in Switzerland. It's good to play. We have seen cricket change - how T20 was played at that point of time till now, a lot has changed. The crowd has been fantastic. We have had injury concerns and players were unavailable, so we have done well. Mitchell Santner and Pretorius make way for Theekshana and Moeen."
- 19:01 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: CSK win toss, opt to bowlChennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2023 match, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
- 18:59 (IST)CSK vs RR Live Score: Suggestion from Gavaskar!"I am hoping MS Dhoni promotes himself higher in the batting order. So that he gets to play more than two or three overs in the games. He can make that difference for CSK with his batting because he is capable of scoring big runs," Gavaskar said Star Sports, Cricket Live Show.
Gear up for another entertaining clash @ChennaiIPL @rajasthanroyals— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2023
Who will triumph tonight? #TATAIPL | #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/2x8wrBuPwK
- 18:30 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: The CSK team arrives!
Reporting on Duty is the Singam Pride! #CSKvRR #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/UP3JEA2F8u— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 12, 2023
- 18:29 (IST)CSK vs RR Live Score: Injury issues for CSK!The four-time winners have faced some issues with injuries with influential England all-rounder Ben Stokes and his compatriot Moeen Ali missing the previous game against Mumbai while pacer Deepak Chahar sustained a hamstring injury in the first over and did not bowl subsequently.
- 18:24 (IST)CSK vs RR Live Score: MS Dhoni being felicitated!The first visuals of Dhoni! There is a felicitation ceremony Going on with N Srinivasan presenting Dhoni with a memorabilia ahead of his 200th match as CSK captain.
Asked what he felt was a safe total, a smiling Jadeja said, "Nowadays nothing is safe. Because they are chasing down 212."
- 18:01 (IST)CSK vs RR Live Score: Battle of spin at Chepauk?Both CSK and and Royals have quality spinners in their line-ups. Jadeja feels as a batting unit "we have to apply ourselves"."Yeah, you can say that. When you come to Chennai you are always hoping that spinners will do the job for you. They have quality spinners, we also have quality spinners. It will be a good battle.
- 17:37 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: Jadeja's special wish for Dhoni!Premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is hoping for a victory in talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 200th match as captain of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.Asked about his thoughts on this at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Jadeja said, "What can I say. He is a legend of not only CSK, he is a legend of Indian cricket. I would like to wish him good luck. Hopefully, we will win the game tomorrow and give it as a gift to him on his 200th match as captain
- 17:15 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: Chepauk is full set for the thrilling clash
- 16:21 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: RR players are full set
+ Halla Mode ON pic.twitter.com/Xgbwj85f6D— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 12, 2023
- 16:19 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: Here's what CSK coach Michael Hussey said about the clash
Breaking down the battle plan with our batting coach Mike Hussey. Watch and get set to #WhistlePodu from Anbuden! #CSKvRR #Yellove @TVSEurogrip pic.twitter.com/P9x3MKHBdl— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 12, 2023
- 16:17 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: RR's Predicted XIHere's what we think Rajasthan Royals' Playing XI will look like against Chennai Super Kings.
- 16:16 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: CSK's Predicted XIHere's what we think Chennai Super Kings' Playing XI will look like against Rajasthan Royals.
- 16:14 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, straight from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.