The Impact Player Rule will make its debut in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and both MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya gave their honest verdicts on the innovation in T20 cricket. The new rule means that the ‘Impact Player' will be able to do everything from the time he takes the pitch, and the rule book states that "Impact Player can only be an Indian player unless the franchise has fewer than four overseas players in the Playing XI." While Pandya did not reveal much about his feelings about the new rule, Dhoni came up with an interesting observation about how it can impact the shortest format of cricket.

“Looks a good wicket and I don't think it will change. Don't know if there will be dew because it rained last night. You want to play in front of people. This stadium is twice the capacity of other stadiums. Fantastic atmosphere. Preparation was good. We assembled quite early. It's a luxury to have (impact player). It becomes slightly easier to make the decision because you can use it at any time. Influence of allrounder has become slightly less because of the rule,” Dhoni said at the toss.

“"It's always good to play here. New start, new season, quite exciting. Almost everyone in the country has got motivation from him (Dhoni). Been a fan and admirer of him. Want boys to enjoy it. Result will take care of itself. It's different - I've left it in the coach. Ashu pa works all night on what needs to be done. I don't know (combination for today),” Pandya said after he won the toss and opted to bowl.

Chennai Super Kings take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph.