MS Dhoni is considered to be one of the best captains in world cricket but the Chennai Super Kings skipper revealed that not all of his decisions are always followed without any resistance. During the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians, Dhoni wanted to bat first keeping the conditions in mind but he was completely overruled by the team management who were in favour of bowling. Dhoni had to relent and he decided to bowl first after winning the toss. It turned out to be the right ball as his side went on to win the match quite comfortably at the Chepauk Stadium.

“I was doubtful with the decision at the toss, I wanted to bat first but the think tank thought about the rain, I was slightly outnumbered and so we went with the majority. If there is some kind of a confusion then we sit and talk about it. I felt the wicket will slow down and that was the reason behind it, and even if rain comes then the majority of the game would have been done,” he said.

Top knocks from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

CSK is at the second place in the points table, with six wins and four losses in 10 games. He has a total of 12 points. MI is at the sixth position with five wins and five losses and a total of 10 points.

In the chase of 140 runs, CSK started off really well. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway gave yet another flying start to the Men in Yellow.

In the third over of the game, Ruturaj smashed Arshad Khan for two fours and two sixes. The over gave away 20 runs.

The quickfire 46-run stand between Ruturaj-Conway ended when Piyush Chawla dismissed Gaikwad for a 16-ball 30, which consisted of four boundaries and two sixes. CSK was 46/1 in 4.1 overs.

CSK touched the 50-run mark in five overs.

At the end of the powerplay, CSK was at 55/1, with Conway (18*) and Ajinkya Rahane (3*) unbeaten at the crease.

Rahane and Conway build a steady partnership. It was cut short to 35 runs when Rahane was trapped for 21 off 17 balls by Chawla, who got his second wicket. CSK was 81/2 in 9 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, CSK was at 84/2, with Conway (27*) and Ambati Rayadu (1*) unbeaten at the crease.

With the help of a six from Rayadu, CSK touched the 100-run mark in 12.4 overs. However, on the next ball, he was dismissed by Tristan Stubbs for 12 off 11 balls. CSK was at 105/3 in 12.5 overs.

In-form Shivam Dube was next up on the crease.

At the end of 15 overs, CSK was at 123/3, with Dube (15*) and Conway (40*) unbeaten at the crease.

Akash Madhwal got his maiden IPL wicket and he put an end to Conway's innings of 44 runs in 42 balls, with four boundaries. CSK was 130/4 in 16.3 overs.

CSK finished off the run-chase successfully, finishing at 140/4 in 17.4 overs, with MS Dhoni (2*) and Shivam Dube (26*) unbeaten.

Piyush Chawla (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.

Brilliant performance by bowlers, led by Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to a modest 139/8 in their 20 overs.

Nehal Wadhera was the lone warrior for MI with his maiden IPL half-century.

(With PTI inputs)