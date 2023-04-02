Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals paid a special tribute to former Indian cricket team star Salim Durani ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter in Hyderabad on Sunday, Durani passed away at the age of 88 after suffering from illness for some time. Durani was a well-known cricketer in the 1960s and his big-hitting prowess was hailed around the world. The cricketers and the fans present at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium observed a two-minute silence to mourn the loss. All the cricketers along with the umpires also sported black armbands in his honour.

.@SunRisers & @rajasthanroyals and the match officials observe silence to pay respects to the late Salim Durani. pic.twitter.com/alTAAhauoK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad stand-in captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and opted to field.

The home side SRH handed debuts to England's Adil Rashid and Harry Brook along with New Zealand's Glenn Phillips and Mayank Agarwal. For Rajasthan Royals, the former West Indies captain Jason Holder and KM Asif made their debuts.

Senior India bowler Bhunveshwar is leading Sunrisers Hyderabad only for this game since their regular captain Aiden Markram is with the South African side on national duty.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips (wicketkeeper), Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(captain & wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, KM Asif.

(With PTI inputs)