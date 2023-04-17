The crowd at M Chinnaswammy Stadium is set to witness Monday's high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and four-time Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which will also be a battle between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, two of Indian cricket's biggest stars in modern era. This rivalry between two South Indian sides has produced many thrilling matches, has birthed many stars and solidified the status of many greats as legends because of the fiery bowling spells and breathtaking knocks.

Both sides have locked horns 30 times in IPL so far. CSK has won 19 of these matches while RCB has won 10 matches. One match failed to produce a result. With a win percentage of 65.5 per cent, CSK has been a better side historically.

However, in their previous meeting during the IPL 2022, RCB emerged victorious by 13 runs, with Harshal Patel (3/35) helping RCB defend a target of 174 runs.

Something worth looking is how Virat and Dhoni, two of the biggest stars of their respective franchises and Indian cricket in general, have performed against each other's teams.

Dhoni has scored a lot of runs against RCB. In 29 matches he has played for CSK against RCB, he has scored 739 runs in 27 innings at an average of 43.47. He has also scored four half-centuries for CSK against RCB, with best score of 84*.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Virat has also produced some superb knocks against CSK. He has second-highest runs by any player from any side against CSK. In 30 matches, he has scored 979 runs at an average of 39.16. He has scored nine half-centuries against the four-time champions with best score of 90*.

Ravindra Jadeja has taken most wickets against RCB by a bowler from any side, a total of 26 scalps. Out of these 26 scalps, 18 wickets have come while being a part of CSK. Jadeja has also taken wickets while playing for Gujarat Lions, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Rajasthan Royals against RCB. For RCB, Harshal Patel has taken a total of 12 wickets against CSK out of his 13 wickets against the four-time champions.

Faf Du Plessis, a former CSK star and now the RCB skipper, will be looking to come good against his former franchise, having managed only 46 runs in two matches against the four-time champions with best score of 38.

Virat Kohli has been in supreme touch this IPL, scoring 214 runs in four innings at an average of 71.33 with three fifties. Faf has also managed 179 runs in four innings at an average of 65.66 with two fifties this season.

On the other hand, Jadeja has taken six wickets in four matches, with best bowling figures of 3/20. Harshal has struggled in this IPL. Though he has five wickets in four matches, his economy rate is above 10.

It will be extremely important for these aforementioned stars to perform if their team is to win.

While RCB has its dangerous trio of Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, spinner Wanindu Hasanranga, pacer Josh Hazlewood as their biggest strengths, CSK has a strong opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and ever-consistent Devon Conway to send the ball into the skies from ball one.

Their all-rounders like Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja can create issues for RCB with their spin, something which RCB has struggled against lately as evident in recent matches. Some massive sixes from MS Dhoni can also change the course of the match at any point.

Currently, CSK is at the sixth place in points table with two wins and two losses and four points in total. RCB also has a similar win-loss record as CSK in their four matches, but they are at seventh position with an inferior net-run rate.