Rohit Sharma added a huge feat to his already illustrious career as Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Bengaluru on Saturday. The MI skipper became the second Indian after MS Dhoni to captain in 200 T20 matches. Overall, Dhoni (307) and Darren Sammy (208) are the two other cricketers who are ahead of Rohit in the elite list. When it comes to the IPL, Rohit is again second with 143 games, but he has won the tournament five times.

The star batsman will also be looking to add a massive milestone to his already illustrious career.

The Indian cricket team skipper is currently just 121 runs from becoming the third batsman in IPL history to score 6000 runs. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are the two other batters who have achieved this feat while David Warner is just ahead with 5881 runs in the IPL.

RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis won the toss and opted to field in the much-anticipated encounter.

"With this new rule teams are backing themselves to chase. At the end of the day you have to play good cricket to win. We know we have to bat first here. The pitch looks good, we just have to come out with positive intent," Rohit said at the toss.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan

