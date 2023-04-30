MS Dhoni is widely considered to be one of the best finishers of all time in world cricket and the Chennai Super Kings skipper totally lived up to his reputation as he slammed back-to-back sixes in the final over of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter against Punjab Kings on Sunday. Dhoni came out to bat in the 19th over of the match and although he tried to hit the big shot from the first ball, the connection was not there. However, it all changes on the fifth ball of the final over as he slammed Sam Curran for a flat six over backward point. The crowd at the Chepauk Stadium could not contain their excitement as chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni' could be heard from all corners. The veteran batter took strike for the final ball and it was met with a similar fate as he heaved it over the mid-wicket fielder to his second maximum.

Six followed by Six by MS Dhoni in the last 2 balls.



The GOAT Finisher - Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/v60GAP7vGA — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2023

Another half-century by ever-consistent Devon Conway and his 86-run stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a massive 200/4 in their 20 overs.

Opting to bat first, CSK was off to a fantastic start. The duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway found gaps at will, smashing Arshdeep for three fours in the third over.

Watching Dhoni hit a 6 on the last ball! https://t.co/a0nwgYion4 pic.twitter.com/I38BHNKv7W — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 30, 2023

The final over of the powerplay bowled by Sam Curran leaked 16 runs, including two fours by Conway and a four by Gaikwad and a wide.

MS DHONI IS THE GOAT pic.twitter.com/t3q4JaEX8f — ` (@rahulmsd_91) April 30, 2023

CSK reached the 50-run mark in 5.3 overs.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, CSK was at 57/0, with Ruturaj (30*) and Conway (23*) unbeaten at the crease.

The 86-run opening stand was ended by Sikandar Raza, who dismissed Gaikwad for 37 off 31 balls, consisting of four boundaries and one six. CSK was 86/1 in 9.4 overs.

Shivam Dube was next up on the number three.

At the end of 10 overs, CSK was at 90/1, with Dube (4*), and Conway (45*).

With the help of a six by Dube over long-on, CSK reached the 100-run mark in 11.1 overs.

Conway continued his fine run in IPL 2023, bringing up his fifth half-century in just 30 balls. His knock consisted of nine fours and a six. He also brought up his 5,000 runs in T20 cricket, becoming the third-fastest player to do so.

Dube and Conway were building a partnership, but it was cut short at 44 runs after Arshdeep Singh struck to remove Dube for 28 off 17 balls, consisting of one four and two sixes. CSK was at 130/2 in 14 overs.

Conway was joined by Moeen Ali at the crease.

At the end of 15 overs, CSK was at 146/2, with Conway (70*) and Moeen (5*) unbeaten at the crease.

CSK reached the 150-run mark in 15.2 overs with a boundary from Moeen. Moeen slammed Curran for two boundaries but was dismissed by Rahul Chahar for just 10 runs after he was stumped by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. CSK was at 158/3 in 16.1 overs.

Conway and Ravindra Jadeja started to build a small partnership. Jadeja was sent back to a huge roar from the crowd after he was caught by Liam Livingstone at deep midwicket for 12 off 10 balls. Curran got his first wicket. CSK was 185/4 in 19.1 overs.

MS Dhoni came to the crease with huge cheers from the crowd.

CSK ended their innings at 200/4, thanks to two sixes by Dhoni on the final two balls of the innings. Dhoni was unbeaten at 13 off four balls, while Conway was unbeaten at 92* off 52 balls, consisting of 16 fours and a six.

Arshdeep, Curran, Chahar and Raza took a wicket each for PBKS.

(With ANI inputs)