The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 turned out to be a drama-filled encounter, with Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir clashing with each other after the game, prompting a sanction from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Kohli was a busy man all throughout the game, celebrating the dismissal of almost every LSG batter with utmost passion. He was even involved in a few altercations with Lucknow players Naveen-ul-Haq and Amit Mishra. After the game, Kohli celebrated the team's win with as much passion.

In a video that the RCB have shared on social media, Kohli looked pumped up as he celebrated the epic triumph in a low-scoring thriller against KL Rahul's men.

"That's a sweet win boys, sweet win, let's go!", the video starts with a pumped-up Kohli saying the word that's how we do it. A few seconds into the video, the RCB stalwart was heard saying, "If you can give it, you gotta take it. Otherwise, don't give it."

LSG v RCB, Game Day Dressing Room Reactions



King Kohli reacts to the win, Faf explains the crucial partnership and how Virat's aggression helps the team, Karn and Hazlewood talk about their performances, before the team sang the victory song. Watch Game Day for more…#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/Jr0kCzYoIa — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 2, 2023

Further in the video, the former RCB skipper said: "It was a really important win on the road. It's a very sweet win for many reasons, most importantly for the kind of character we showed defending that total. I think everyone had the belief that we can do it and we ended up on the winning side which is really great," said the 34-year-old.

After the match, Kohli and Gambhir were charged for Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and were penalised 100% of their match fee. Naveen-ul-Haq, on the other hand, fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct. The pacer admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.