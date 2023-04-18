MS Dhoni enjoys a massive fandom all around India and the former Indian cricket team skipper is greeted with massive roars every time he makes his way on to the pitch. The situation was nothing different on Monday when Chennai Super Kings took on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as the veteran was cheered throughout the game. However, there was one fan that caught the eye of the internet and his placard has gone viral on social media. The fan came with a banner that said, "I sold my bike just to see Thala Dhoni all the way from Goa."

Chennai Super Kings got their act together in the nick of time to eke out an eight-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match that produced 444 runs here on Monday.

Devon Conway slammed 83 off 45 deliveries while Shivam Dube blazed away to a 27-ball 52 as CSK posted an imposing 226 for six after asked to bat first. In reply, RCB ended at 218 for eight.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) gave a scare to CSK till they were at the crease, sharing 126 runs for the third wicket to raise hopes of a famous win.

RCB endured a horrible start as they lost Virat Kohli who played on to an Akash Singh delivery. There could have been more success for Akash had Maheesh Theekshana not dropped a skier from Mahipal Lomror at mid-off.

Lomror though didn't last long and departed after being caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad at cover point. Maxwell meant business as he smashed Akash for two sixes in the next over, even as Du Plessis hit Despande for two fours and a six.

Du Plessis displayed his array of strokes and Akash bore the brunt of his wrath in the next over, conceding two boundaries and a six.

Du Plessis and Maxwell were at their brutal best and didn't spare any CSK bowler, finding the fours and sixes at will.

While du Plessis raised his fifty off just 23 balls, Maxwell's half-century came up in 24 balls. The Australian then struck a huge six as RCB raced to 121 for two in 10 overs.

Theekshana had the last laugh as he foxed Maxwell who hit a skier in search of big shot and MS Dhoni did the rest to break the dangerous partnership. To make matters worse for RCB, du Plessis departed in the next over, handing Dhoni another skier off Meen Ali.

Needing 58 off the last five overs, veteran Dinesh Karthik kept RCB in the hunt with some cheeky boundaries and was also handed a life by Ruturaj Gaikwad off Deshpande in the 17th over. But Karthik was then dismissed by Tushar Deshpande (3/45) to end RCB hopes.

(With PTI inputs)