The on-field altercation between Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Since the incident, the fans have been linking almost every gesture made by the two cricketers to that incident and even their social media posts are being analysed thoroughly. Recently, Naveen got social media buzzing with a post about mangoes. During a group game between RCB and Mumbai Indians, shared a picture of mangoes being put in front of a TV screen.

It is worth noting that the visual the TV screen showed was right after Kohli (1) was dismissed.

However, as LSG lost to Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Eliminator, LSG were compelled to mute the words "mango", "mangoes", "sweet" and "aam". This prompted the fans to speculate that LSG's post had a direct connection with Naveen's Instagram story.

"Issued in our interest," LSG captioned the post.

Issued in our interest pic.twitter.com/e1Jn9gWATn — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 24, 2023

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Hello Naveen UlHaq pic.twitter.com/Xd6ZI6U9lT — S M Faris (@farismohaab) May 24, 2023

Naveen ul haq after seeing mangoes pic.twitter.com/VINFNJR68I — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) May 24, 2023

In the match against MI, Naveen picked up four wickets by conceding 38 runs in the match. He also achieved his personal best bowling figures in the IPL. He also has the fifth-best bowling figures by an LSG bowler.

In a debut season, Naveen has taken 11 wickets in eight matches.

Advertisement

Speaking of the match, MI posted 182/8 on the board after opting to bat. Cameron Green (41), Suryakumar Yadav (33) and Nehal Wadhera (23) played useful knocks for MI.

LSG was dismissed for 101 in 16.3 overs, with Akash Madhwal taking 5/5 in 3.3 overs. Marcus Stoinis scored 40 runs.

(With ANI Inputs)