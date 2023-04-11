Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) returned to winning-ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday after completing a 213-run chase against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the last over, RCB needed to defend five runs and Harshal Patel almost pulled it off before a series off errors from him and Dinesh Karthik allowed LSG to take spoils at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. With two wickets falling in the final over, LSG needed one run off the last delivery. However, there was still plenty of drama in store.

As Harshal was about to release the ball for the final time on Monday, he realised that tail-ender Ravi Bishnoi was backing too far at the non-striker end.

The bowler stopped in his tracks but failed to dislodge the bails. In order to make for his error, Harshal decided to throw the ball at the stumps, while Bishnoi was trying to scamper back.

While the ball did hit the stumps, Bishnoi was given not out. The on-field umpire didn't even refer the decision with the third umpire, which raised plenty of eyebrows.

However, according to Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC)'s law 38.3.1.2, 'Even if the non-striker had left his/her ground before the instant at which the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, once the bowler has reached that point it is no longer possible for the bowler to run out the non-striker under this Law.'

To be precise, since Harshal had completed his action, his throw towards the non-striker's end was deemed illegal by the umpire.

If Harshal had been successful in taking off the bails during his run-up, the match would've been decided via Super Over as LSG were already nine wickets down.

However, his error, followed by Karthik's fumble off the last delivery allowed LSG to walk away with a win.