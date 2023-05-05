Former England cricket team skipper Michael Vaughan was extremely critical of Lucknow Super Giants coach Gautam Gambhir after his on-field spat with Virat Kohli during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Gambhir and Kohli were engaged in a war of words after the match ended and both of them had to be separated by the teammates. According to reports, the altercation started from the argument between Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and Kohli during the game and Gambhir joined in after RCB's victory in the encounter.

Vaughan said that on-field spat can happen in cricket but coaches should not get involved.

“I don't mind players having small confrontations. It's just the game. You don't wanna see it every day but I do not like seeing coaches get involved. I don't see why the coach or any part of the coaching department is involved in the game. What goes on the field stays on the field. If there is an argument between two players, they need to sort it out. Coaches should be in the dugout or the dressing room looking at strategies,” Vaughan said at the post-match show on Cricbuzz.

Kohli and Gambhir have been handed hefty fines for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Code of Conduct.

In its release, the IPL said: "Lucknow Super Giants' Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Advertisement

Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.”