For the second straight game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Suyash Prabhudessai was run-out courtesy of a miscommunication in the middle with wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik. With 5 own for 115, RCB needed the duo of Karthik and Parbhudessai to script an important partnership and the take the team past Kolkata Knight Riders' total of 200 runs. However, after a fine start to their partnership, a miscommunication led to Parbhudessai's dismissal in the 15th over, much to the disappointment of fans.

Karthik, who hasn't been in the best of form this season, faced the wrath of fans on social media after playing a role in Prabhudessai's run-out for the second consecutive game.

This is now straight second game for RCB when Dinesh Karthik has been involved in a run-out & both times it's Suyash Prabhudessai who had to depart because of mix-up.



It happened against RR & it happened again tonight against KKR. pic.twitter.com/ILA9eaOCnv — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) April 26, 2023

Dinesh Karthik is responsible for Suyash Prabhudessai getting run out in two consecutive games.



DK should go back to commentary box now. pic.twitter.com/e8JZBOCEo3 — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) April 26, 2023

Dinesh Karthik has been involved in 40 run outs



27 times his partner got out and 13 times he has got out #IPL2023 #RCB — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) April 26, 2023

Dinesh Karthik is now more of a liability than an asset to the team, always trying to sabotage the team by making other players get run out!!! Fir khud bhi chal dena h bhai ko — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) April 26, 2023

The veteran wicket-keeper batter was pulling off some heroic run-chases for his team in the IPL last season. But, this season's story has been completely different for him.

After the match, RCB's stand-in skipper didn't mince his words while criticizing his team for the performance against the Knight Riders.

Kohli said: "To be honest we handed them the game. We did deserve to lose. We handed them a victory. We were certainly not up to standard. If you look at the game, we didn't capitalize our chances. We dropped a few chances which cost us 25-30 runs. We set up ourselves really well. We ended up hitting the fielder to balls that weren't wicket-taking. It is what's on the scoreboard and how to get them.

"Even while chasing, despite losing wickets we were one partnership away from being in the game. We needed one partnership to get us home. We need to be switched on and not give away soft plays. We have won one and lost one on the road. It is not something that is making us nervous. We need to win some away games to be in good shape for the later stages of the tournament," he said.