CSK vs DC Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings enter the final lap of the ongoing Indian Premier League's preliminary phase, looking to beat back the challenge of a resurgent Delhi Capitals in Chennai on Wednesday and get closer to a play-offs berth. CSK returned to winning ways with a convincing victory over Mumbai Indians and would be hoping to pick up two more points against the Capitals, who have shown promise in the last few games. Currently, CSK is in second place in the points table with six wins and four losses, with one match failing to produce a result. They have a total of 13 points. On the other hand, DC is at the bottom with four wins and six losses. They have a total of eight points. (LIVE SCORECARD I IPL POINTS TABLE)

Live Cricket Score Updates of IPL 2023 55th Match Between CSK and DC, straight from Chennai