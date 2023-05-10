Story ProgressBack to home
CSK vs DC Live Score: Chennai Super Kings Look To Get Closer To Playoffs As They Face Delhi Capitals
CSK vs DC Live Updates: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni© Twitter
CSK vs DC Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings enter the final lap of the ongoing Indian Premier League's preliminary phase, looking to beat back the challenge of a resurgent Delhi Capitals in Chennai on Wednesday and get closer to a play-offs berth. CSK returned to winning ways with a convincing victory over Mumbai Indians and would be hoping to pick up two more points against the Capitals, who have shown promise in the last few games. Currently, CSK is in second place in the points table with six wins and four losses, with one match failing to produce a result. They have a total of 13 points. On the other hand, DC is at the bottom with four wins and six losses. They have a total of eight points. (LIVE SCORECARD I IPL POINTS TABLE)
- 16:51 (IST)CSK vs DC Live: Rejuvenated DC arrive in Chepauk!DC's campaign, after suffering five defeats on the trot, seemed to have fizzled out even before taking off has suddenly found life.
- 16:49 (IST)CSK vs DC Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between CSK and DC from the Chepauk!
